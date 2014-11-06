FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asset manager Gluskin Sheff's profit slips as costs rise, fees drop
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Asset manager Gluskin Sheff's profit slips as costs rise, fees drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, as expenses rose and performance fees fell during a volatile quarter.

Gluskin Sheff, which focuses on high net worth and institutional clients, said net income was C$7.4 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, diluted, for the first quarter of fiscal 2015. This compares with the C$8.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, diluted, earned a year earlier.

Assets under management climbed to C$8.01 billion during the three months ended Sept 30, from C$7.49 billion in the previous quarter and from C$6.34 billion a year ago.

The growth was attributed to the acquisition of Blair Franklin Asset Management Holdings Inc in August and C$25 million in positive investment performance, but was partly offset by $78 million in withdrawals.

Revenue, derived from base management fees and performance fees, grew to 28.3 million from C$23.1 million.

Base management fees rose to C$25.9 million, from C$20.3 million, while performance fees fell to C$1.2 million from C$2.1 million a year ago.

Expenses increased by C$6.1 million, due to costs related to Blair Franklin and an increase in bonus restricted share unit amortization. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.