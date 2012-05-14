FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

GM interested in Ally's internat'l ops -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial Inc’s international operations, GM’s chief executive told Bloomberg on Monday.

“We’re interested in it, but we’re not going to bleed to buy it,” CEO Dan Akerson told Bloomberg in an interview. “We’re the natural buyer.”

Ally is GM’s former in-house financing arm.

GM is “probably not” interested in acquiring Ally’s U.S. operations, Akerson told the news agency. A GM spokesman confirmed Akerson’s comments.

Ally’s mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy protection earlier Monday and said it will sell some international operations to repay $12 billion in U.S. government loans stemming from its bailout.

