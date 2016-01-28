CORRECTED-GM names executive to lead autonomous driving efforts

(Corrects second paragraph to say “reporting to Mark Reuss, head of global product development” instead of Chief Executive Mary Barra)

By Joseph White

DETROIT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it is reorganizing certain vehicle engineering operations to speed efforts to develop autonomous and electrified vehicles.

Doug Parks, GM’s vice president for global product programs, will become vice president for autonomous technology and vehicle execution, reporting to Mark Reuss, head of global product development. Parks will oversee efforts to develop new electrical and battery systems and software for autonomous and electric vehicles, GM said in a statement. The appointments are effective Feb. 1.

Sheri Hickok will become executive chief engineer for “autonomous joint ventures and fleet execution,” GM said. Hickok is currently chief engineer for “next generation” pickup trucks.

Pam Fletcher, GM’s executive chief engineer for electric vehicles, will take on additional responsibilities for strategic planning related to autonomous and electric vehicles. (Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Richard Chang)