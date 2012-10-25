FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM plans $450 million expansion in Argentina
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

GM plans $450 million expansion in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it will invest $450 million to expand production in Argentina and launch a new Chevrolet model in late 2015.

GM declined to reveal details on the new car, other than to say it will be based on a global platform and will supplement local production of the Chevrolet Agile and Classic.

The new Chevrolet, which is slated to go into production at GM’s Rosario plant in October 2015, will be sold in Argentina and exported to other markets in the region.

GM’s latest investment is part of a broader plan to expand its presence in Argentina and neighboring Brazil, where the automaker earlier this week unveiled its new Chevrolet Onix compact.

GM plans to introduce 12 new Chevrolet models in Argentina over the next three years, including the Onix, the Cobalt and the Trailblazer, a GM spokesman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.