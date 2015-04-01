BRIEF-GM says dealers in US delivered 249,875 vehicles in March, down 2.4 pct

April 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Says dealers in U.S. delivered 249,875 vehicles in march 2015, down 2.4 percent year over year

* Says March U.S. Retail sales down 5 percent compared to last year

* Estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in March was 16.9 million vehicles

* Says all vehicles inventory at March-end of 763,817 vehicles versus 732,394 vehicles at Feb-end

* GM says March total sales of trucks, including pickups, vans and suvs, were up 14 percent in u.s.