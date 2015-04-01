FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM says dealers in US delivered 249,875 vehicles in March, down 2.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GM says dealers in US delivered 249,875 vehicles in March, down 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Says dealers in U.S. delivered 249,875 vehicles in march 2015, down 2.4 percent year over year

* Says March U.S. Retail sales down 5 percent compared to last year

* Estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in March was 16.9 million vehicles

* Says all vehicles inventory at March-end of 763,817 vehicles versus 732,394 vehicles at Feb-end

* GM says March total sales of trucks, including pickups, vans and suvs, were up 14 percent in u.s. Source text - bit.ly/1CMBjeL Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.