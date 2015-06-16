FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM uses old Volt batteries to power office building
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

GM uses old Volt batteries to power office building

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday it is using old batteries from its first-generation Chevrolet Volt extended-range electric car for secondary purposes including powering an office building.

The company, which is close to launching the second-generation Volt hybrid plug-in car, said repurposed five used batteries from the first-generation Volt are powering the General Motors Enterprise Data Center at its Milford Proving Ground. (bit.ly/1JVyQ4I)

“Even after the battery has reached the end of its useful life in a Chevrolet Volt, up to 80 percent of its storage capacity remains,” said Pablo Valencia, senior manager, battery life cycle management.

GM said it is working on the secondary functions of Volt batteries with partners to test systems for other commercial and non-commercial uses.

In 2012, GM tested repackaged Volt batteries to provide two hours of electricity for three to five average American homes. (bit.ly/1G0CDJh)

Unlike electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc, which last month unveiled a separate product for the stationary energy market, GM is focusing on extending the economic life of a battery after its use in an electric vehicle. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.