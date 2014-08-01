BRIEF-GM says delivered 256,160 vehicles in U.S. in July

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* GM says july U.S. Commercial deliveries were up 69 percent and all other fleet deliveries were up 21%

* GM says july U.S. Retail sales - those to individual customers - were up 4 percent

* GM says delivered 256,160 vehicles in U.S. in July, total sales up 9.4 percent

* GM says seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in July was an estimated 16.7 million units

* GM Says estimated 2014 Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles 16.0 - 16.5 million

* GM all vehicle inventory at July-end 737,731 units versus 798,532 units at June-end