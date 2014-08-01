FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM says delivered 256,160 vehicles in U.S. in July
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM says delivered 256,160 vehicles in U.S. in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* GM says july U.S. Commercial deliveries were up 69 percent and all other fleet deliveries were up 21%

* GM says july U.S. Retail sales - those to individual customers - were up 4 percent

* GM says delivered 256,160 vehicles in U.S. in July, total sales up 9.4 percent

* GM says seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in July was an estimated 16.7 million units

* GM Says estimated 2014 Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles 16.0 - 16.5 million

* GM all vehicle inventory at July-end 737,731 units versus 798,532 units at June-end Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.