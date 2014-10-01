FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM says Cadillac brand to introduce four new vehicles in N.America in 2015
October 1, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM says Cadillac brand to introduce four new vehicles in N.America in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - GM

* Says about 27 percent of global sales volume expected to come from new and refreshed products in next 18 months

* Says share of global sales volume from new and refreshed products expected to rise to 38 percent in 2016 and 2017, and 47 percent in 2019

* Says Cadillac brand to introduce four new vehicles in North America in 2015, including CT6 sedan

* Says by 2020 expects about 99 percent of global production will be on core vehicle platforms

* Says road to improved N.American profit margins includes increased profits from new and refreshed vehicles, raw material cost savings

* Says $1.5 billion in improved operating results in europe by 2016, it includes elimination of $700 million in restructuring costs and addition of $400 million from higher sales, market share Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
