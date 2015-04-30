FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM announces $5.4 bln in U.S. plant investments
April 30, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GM announces $5.4 bln in U.S. plant investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - GM :

* Announces $5.4 billion in U.S. plant investments

* Says $783.5 million identified for three Michigan facilities

* Says to invest $520 million for tooling and equipment for future new vehicle programs at Lansing Delta township assembly plant

* Says to invest $139.5 million for a new body shop and stampingfacility upgrades at pre-production operations in warren

* Says will detail the remaining $4.6 billion and identify plants involved over next several months Source text: bit.ly/1I0PDny Further company coverage:

