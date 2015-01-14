FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM expects improved profits in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM expects improved profits in 2015

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - GM :

* Says expects improved profitability in 2015 after adjusted 2014 for the impact of recall costs

* Says expects higher EBIT-adjusted profit and EBIT-adjusted margins in 2015, expects improved results in all regions in 2015

* Says outlook based on expected modest global industry growth in 2015, primarily from growth in China, Europe and U.S.

* Says on track to meet 2016 financial targets; to achieve EBIT-adjusted margins in north america of 10 pct; to return to profit in Europe & maintain strong margins in China

* Says expects to achieve 9 percent to 10 percent margins by early next decade

* Says expects global luxury segment for the industry to grow about 36 percent by 2020

* Says expects industry growth of 55 pct in emerging markets from 2015-2030, 33 pct in China and 12 pct in mature markets

* Sees restructuring expenses in 2015 of about $700 million; sees adjusted auto free cash flow in 2015 to be relatively flat

* Says GM Financial continuing on path toward full global captive capability

* Says expects global industry volume in 2015 up about 3 percent to about 89 million vehicles

* Says price improvement on its vehicles in 2015 expected to moderate

* Says plans to increase capital expenditures to about $9 billion in 2015, up from an expected $7.5 billion in 2014

* Sees U.S. industry light vehicle sales in 2015 of 16.5 million to 17 million

* Says expects overall flat market share and retail share in north america to increase in 2015

* Says expects favorable price on new vehicles in north america, but overall flat to slightly unfavorable when including carry-over vehicles

* Says expects increased volumes and mix in north america more than offsetting increased cost in its adjusted operating results

* Says its 2015 fixed costs will be up, mostly due to marketing and engineering

* Says expects sequential improvement in north american margins in 2015 on track to 2016 target

* GM CFO says company does not expect to be profitable in europe in 2015

* Sees european industry sales increasing slightly but expects continued weakness in Russia in 2015

* GM CFO says GM Europe business will post better results in 2014 than expected internally, despite “slump” in Russia

* Sees modest increase in European market share in 2015, sees improvement in vehicle pricing in Europe in 2015

* Sees industry growth in vehicle sales in its international operations region of about 2 percent in 2015

* Sees pricing in its international operations region flat to slightly up in 2015

* Sees improved profitability in China in 2015; sees industry growth in 2015 vehicle sales in China of 6-8 percent

* Sees its market share in China in 2015 to increase modestly, sees its vehicle pricing in China down in 2015

* Says targets to sell 100,000 cadillac vehicles in China in 2015

* Sees overall industry sales in south america flat to down in 2015; sees its vehicle pricing in south america up in 2015

* Sees slight market share improvement in south america in 2015, primarily in Brazil

* GM CFO says at this time, the company expects annual common stock dividend payment to remain at about $2 billion in 2015

* GM CFO says recall charges of $2.7 billion through first three quarters plus $400 million to $600 million for ignition switch compensation plan unchanged

* GM CFO says the number of recalls in 2015 will rise but cost per recall will fall; did not say whether co would take any recall-related charges in Q4 2014

* Says targeting auto liquidity of about $30 billion to $35 billion and auto cash of about $20 billion to $25 billion

* GM CFO says company expects growth in U.S. GDP in 2015 of about 3 percent; expects China GDP growth rate to be slower in 2015 compared with past

* GM CFO says company using 60 percent of capacity in its Europe plants on 3 shift basis and expects that to rise closer to 90 percent in 2-3 years

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.