BRIEF-GM says delivered 226,819 vehicles in U.S. in October
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM says delivered 226,819 vehicles in U.S. in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co -

* General Motors delivered 226,819 vehicles in the United States in October versus 226,402 units last year

* General Motors says in October U.S. Fleet sales were up 6 percent; October U.S. Retail sales of 175,110 units, down 1.5 percent

* General Motors says estimated 2014 Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling Rate for light vehicle sales 16 million - 16.5 million

* General motors says all vehicles inventory at October-end 792,489 units versus 753,928 units at September-end Source text - bit.ly/1GfaXTs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
