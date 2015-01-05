FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GM says dealers in U.S. delivered 274,483 vehicles in December
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM says dealers in U.S. delivered 274,483 vehicles in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - GM -

* GM says dealers in the United States delivered 274,483 vehicles in December; total sales were up 19.3 percent compared to a year ago

* GM says December retail sales were up 22.8 percent and fleet deliveries were up 6 percent

* GM estimates that the Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling Rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in December was 16.9 million

* GM says light vehicle sales for the year were an estimated 16.6 million, above upper end of 16.0 million - 16.5 million range earlier forecasted

* “Buying fundamentals remain strong and we expect higher industry sales in 2015”

* GM says all vehicles inventory at December-end of 737,444 units versus 794,411 units at November-end Source text - bit.ly/13SYSUF Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.