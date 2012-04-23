FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AUTOSHOW-GM eyes China Cadillac sales matching U.S. level by 2015-16
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

AUTOSHOW-GM eyes China Cadillac sales matching U.S. level by 2015-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - General Motors expects sales of its Cadillac models in China to match U.S. sales levels by 2015 or 2016, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing at the start of the Beijing Autoshow, CEO Dan Akerson said Cadillac sales in China grew 73 percent to over 30,000 last year, and were up 20 percent in the first quarter over the year-ago period.

Last year, GM sold about 152,000 Cadillac cars in the United States.

He added that the company plans to add one new Cadillac model in China each year through 2016. The XTS luxury sedan will be built in Shanghai starting in the fourth quarter of this year, Akerson said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.