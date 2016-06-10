FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GM to expand to 1,000 engineering jobs in Canada, invest $10 mln
June 10, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-GM to expand to 1,000 engineering jobs in Canada, invest $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(corrects to say GM will increase engineering jobs to total of 1,000, not create 1,000 jobs)

OSHAWA, Ontario, June 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it will expand its Canadian engineering base to reach a total of about 1,000 jobs in Canada’s auto-making province of Ontario as it boosts research spending on connected and driverless cars.

GM also said it would invest $10 million in its Kapuskasing, Ontario cold-weather facility, where it would conduct testing for new GM products and technologies. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Allison Martell in Oshawa. Editing by Robert MacMillan and W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
