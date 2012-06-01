FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM to close Oshawa plant assembly line in 2013
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

GM to close Oshawa plant assembly line in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday that it expects to close one of the two lines at its Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant by June 1, 2013.

The consolidated assembly line, which employs about 2,000 workers, was originally expected to cease production in 2008, GM announced in November 2005. But production was extended due to market demand for the Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Equinox crossover, GM said.

“It is too early to predict accurately the job impacts related to these scheduling actions which will unfold over the next year as some employees may elect to retire and others will be on indefinite layoff,” General Motors of Canada communications director Faye Roberts said in an email.

The company notified Canadian Auto Workers employees on Friday that one of three shifts on the consolidated line will be removed in the fourth quarter of 2012.

A second shift will stop in the first quarter of 2013 and the consolidated line will cease entirely when production of the current generation Chevrolet Impala ends, likely in June.

The Oshawa plant’s second assembly line, a flex line, builds the Chevrolet Camaro, Camaro Convertible, Buick Regal and Cadillac XTS. It will be a manufacturing location for the next generation Chevrolet Impala starting in 2013.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.