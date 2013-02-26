GM says did not request 2013 pay bump for CEO Akerson

DETROIT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co denied reports that the company asked U.S. officials to allow for an increase in 2013 compensation for Chief Executive Dan Akerson.

The largest U.S. automaker submitted a request to U.S. officials to pay Akerson $9 million for 2013, about the same as his 2012 and 2011 pay packages, GM said on Tuesday.

Compensation of GM executives is governed by a special paymaster from the U.S. government as part of provisions put in place after GM’s U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.

GM’s statement came after media reports that GM wanted to pay Akerson $11.1 million for 2013.