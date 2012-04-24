FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO Akerson affirms commitment to GM post
April 24, 2012

CEO Akerson affirms commitment to GM post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of General Motors Co, Dan Akerson, said on Tuesday he plans to stay at the helm of the company until the board “has had enough of me.”

Akerson became chairman and CEO of the top U.S. automaker in the fall of 2010 after Ed Whitacre suddenly left the top job ahead of GM’s initial public offering.

Speaking to reporters at the Beijing auto show, Akerson said he will lead the company until “the board has had enough of me or I can’t do this job to what I think is an average level of performance and I am gone.”

Akerson pointed out that the company has increased its share of the U.S. market for two consecutive years, the first time it has done so since 1977, following its 2009 bankruptcy and subsequent restructuring.

He also told reporters in Beijing that he would prefer that any eventual successor come from within GM, but added that the board should make that decision.

