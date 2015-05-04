FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM CEO Barra confident about value of company's stock
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

GM CEO Barra confident about value of company's stock

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Kansas, May 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co chief executive said the company will be able to convince investors about the value of the automaker’s stock over time.

“This is a business that is not made on a quarter by quarter basis,” CEO Mary Barra told reporters at a roundtable interview at GM’s assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

“We just need to continue to have strong performance, which we did in the first quarter, quarter after quarter, year after year, focus on the right products, the right technology, quality and our customers and over time, we will earn that reputation.”

Barra said that she has not met with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and that GM has its “own plan” regarding investing product development.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.