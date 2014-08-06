FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

GM says China auto sales up 12.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 249,734 vehicles in China in July, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 9.1 percent year-on-year rise in June and a 9.2 percent rise in May.

The company’s sales in the first seven months of the year totaled 1.98 million vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing auto show in April.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

