GM's China chief says Chinese car market to grow 3-5 pct/yr till 2020
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

GM's China chief says Chinese car market to grow 3-5 pct/yr till 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM) expects to see China’s car market to grow 3-5 percent every year until 2020, its China chief Matt Tsien said on Monday.

Tsien told reporters at a press conference in Beijing that SUV and luxury will be hot segments in China going forward, with SUV and MPV accounting for 40 percent of firm’s overall China growth.

GM will launch 60 new or refreshed vehicles in the next five years, when more than 10 new green energy vehicles will be introduced to China, Tsien said.

China is expecting its overall vehicles sales this year to grow 6 percent, compared with 4.7 percent last year and 6.9 percent for 2014.

Vehicle sales growth ground to a halt in mid-2015 as the economy’s growth slowed and the stock market slumped, although car sales rebounded late in the year after the government cut taxes on small engine cars from October.

Analysts say the world’s largest auto market has entered a period of unprecedented uncertainty as the economy grows at its slowest pace in 25 years. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Writing By Winni Zhou; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
