FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM says Oct China auto sales up 14 pct yr-on-yr
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

GM says Oct China auto sales up 14 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 251,812 vehicles in the country in October, up 14 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The pace of growth was faster than the 1.7 percent year-on-year rise achieved in September.

For the first ten months, sales were up 11 percent to 2.3 million units, the company said in a statement.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

Its flagship car venture in Shanghai sold 117,611 cars in October, up 14 percent from a year earlier. Sales of its mini van venture in south China came to 129,806, up 16 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.