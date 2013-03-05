REFILE-GM says Feb China auto sales down 10.6 pct yr-on-yr

March 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 215,070 vehicles in the country in February, down 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 26 percent year-on-year rise achieved in January. Data for January and February have been skewed due to the timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday which fell in January in 2012 but came in February this year.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.