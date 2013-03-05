FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-GM says Feb China auto sales down 10.6 pct yr-on-yr
March 5, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-GM says Feb China auto sales down 10.6 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 215,070 vehicles in the country in February, down 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 26 percent year-on-year rise achieved in January. Data for January and February have been skewed due to the timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday which fell in January in 2012 but came in February this year.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

