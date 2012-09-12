FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors says China president to retire Oct. 31
September 12, 2012

General Motors says China president to retire Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kevin Wale will retire Oct. 31 as president of General Motors China, GM said Wednesday. His replacement is Bob Socia, GM’s vice president of global purchasing and supply chain.

Wale, 57, a 37-year GM veteran, has headed the U.S. automaker’s China operations since 2005. He is also chief country operations officer for India and ASEAN.

Socia, 58, also joined GM in 1975, and has held several key international positions, including executive vice president of the Shanghai GM joint venture.

