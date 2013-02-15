FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM paid $119 mln for 1 pct stake in China joint venture -filing
February 15, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

GM paid $119 mln for 1 pct stake in China joint venture -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co paid $119 million in September to buy back a 1 percent stake in its joint venture with its top Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp , which it had given up ahead of its 2009 bankruptcy.

The deal pushed GM’s ownership in Shanghai GM back to 50 percent, the U.S. automaker disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. However, SAIC retains a 51 percent share in the sales side of the business.

In the run-up to its 2009 bankruptcy filing, GM sold the 1 percent share to SAIC for $85 million.

On Thursday, GM Chief Financial officer Dan Ammann told reporters that the Detroit company had completed the repurchase of the 1 percent stake in Shanghai GM and the Chinese government approved the purchase last year.

