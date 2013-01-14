FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says Dec China auto sales up 23.2 pct from year ago
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

GM says Dec China auto sales up 23.2 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 242,486 vehicles in the country in 2012, up 23.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The pace of growth was faster than the 9.7 percent annual rise achieved in November, thanks in part to a 41.7 percent sales gain at its car venture with partner SAIC Motor Corp .

For the full year, sales were up 11.3 percent to 2.84 million units, the company said in a statement.

GM also makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group.

