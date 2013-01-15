FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GM says Dec China auto sales up 23.2 pct from year ago
January 15, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-GM says Dec China auto sales up 23.2 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Jan 14 story to show figure in first paragraph was for December, not 2012)

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 242,486 vehicles in the country in December, up 23.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

The pace of growth was faster than the 9.7 percent annual rise achieved in November, thanks in part to a 41.7 percent sales gain at its car venture with partner SAIC Motor Corp .

For the full year, sales were up 11.3 percent to 2.84 million units, the company said in a statement.

GM also makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Ken Wills)

