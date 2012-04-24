FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's 2012 vehicles sales likely 19.5-20 mln -GM exec
April 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

China's 2012 vehicles sales likely 19.5-20 mln -GM exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Corp expects China’s vehicle sales to reach 19.5 million to 20 million this year, the company’s top China executive said on Tuesday, an increase from about 18.5 million in 2011.

Kevin Wale made the comments to reporters at the Beijing auto show.

Wale’s projected increase suggests overall vehicle growth this year of 5.4 to 8.1 percent, up from last year’s 2.5 percent increase but down sharply from annual growth rates in recent years, according to figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

