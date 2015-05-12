FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM cuts vehicle prices on 40 models in China
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

GM cuts vehicle prices on 40 models in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has cut vehicle prices in China after sales fell last month in the world’s largest automotive market.

The No. 1 U.S. car maker’s joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp set price reductions of as much as 53,900 yuan ($8,681) on 40 models across its Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac brands, according to a statement on Tuesday on Shanghai GM’s website.

GM and its Chinese joint ventures saw sales in China slip 0.4 percent last month, as demand in its largest brands all fell. Sales of Wuling, Buick and Chevrolet brands declined 5.1 percent, 8.5 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

A slowing economy has weighed on domestic demand in China, and foreign car makers also are facing more intense competition from their Chinese rivals, especially with SUVs. ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Christine Chan in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.