SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China’s quality watchdog said on Friday Shanghai General Motors Co Ltd, General Motors Co’s venture with SAIC Motor Corp, will recall about 1.46 million vehicles in China due to issues with fuel pumps.

Around 1.218 million Buick cars and around 243,000 Chevrolet vehicles will be recalled, the watchdog said in a statement.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC.