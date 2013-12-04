FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM Nov China auto sales up 13.3 pct y/y
December 4, 2013 / 9:50 AM / 4 years ago

GM Nov China auto sales up 13.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 294,500 vehicles in China in November, a 13.3 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

In October, GM’s vehicle sales had risen 12.2 percent year on year.

During the first 11 months, GM sold 2.89 million vehicles, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

In a recent interview with Reuters, GM China President Bob Socia said that the company’s China sales were likely to grow this year by 300,000 to 3 million vehicles.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.

