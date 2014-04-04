FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says March China auto sales up 7.8 percent year-on-year
April 4, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

GM says March China auto sales up 7.8 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 313,283 vehicles in China in March, up 7.8 pct from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 19.9 percent year-on-year jump in February and a 12 percent rise in January.

The company’s sales in the first three months of the year came to 919,114 vehicles, up 12.6 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
