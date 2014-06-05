FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

GM says May China auto sales up 9.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 276,109 vehicles in China in May, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

That follows a 6.3 percent year-on-year rise in April and a 7.8 rise in March.

The company’s sales in the first five months of the year came to 1.47 million vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing auto show in April.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Shanghai newsroom)

