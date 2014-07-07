FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says June China auto sales up 9.1 pct y/y
July 7, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

GM says June China auto sales up 9.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 257,798 vehicles in China in June, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 9.2 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 6.3 percent rise in April.

The company’s sales in the first six months of the year came to 1.73 million vehicles, up 10.5 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing auto show in April.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

