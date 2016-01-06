GM says 2015 China sales up 5.2 pct y/y

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint venture partners sold 3.61 million vehicles in China in 2015, up 5.2 percent from the previous year, the U.S. carmaker said on Wednesday.

GM sold 445,227 vehicles last month, up 14 percent from a year earlier, matching its growth rate for November.

GM, which has China joint ventures with SAIC Motor Corp , Wuling Motors Holdings and others, has recorded a strong rebound in sales since October after the Chinese government cut taxes on small-engine cars.

Analysts say that the tax cut will drive a continued rebound in China’s auto market until it expires at the end of 2016 but will undercut longer term growth.

The world’s largest auto market is expected to have grown 3 percent in 2015, as China’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in 25 years and the stock market slumped, with the chief of automakers’ association forecasting 5-7 percent growth for 2016. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)