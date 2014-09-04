FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM says Aug China auto sales up 14 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

GM says Aug China auto sales up 14 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 280,178 vehicles in China in Aug, up 14 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

That follows a 12.7 percent year-on-year rise in July and a 9.1 percent rise in June.

The company’s sales in the first eight months of the year totaled 2.26 million vehicles, up 11.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing auto show in April.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.