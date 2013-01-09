FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM's China auto ventures sales up 15 pct in 2012
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

GM's China auto ventures sales up 15 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s China joint ventures sold 2.85 million vehicles in the country last year, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier, they said.

GM’s car venture with SAIC Motor Corp sold 1.39 million cars in 2012, up 13.1 percent, while sales at the partner’s mini vehicles venture in south China rose 12 percent to about 1.46 million, according to the companies’ websites.

GM is expected to announce soon its overall China sales numbers, which will include imported vehicles, for December.

In 2011, GM sold 2.55 million vehicles in China, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
