FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM paid $11.1 million to CEO Akerson in 2012-source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

GM paid $11.1 million to CEO Akerson in 2012-source

Deepa Seetharaman

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - General Motors Co gave Chief Executive Dan Akerson an $11.1 million pay package last year, a GM official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the CEO’s salary came under scrutiny this week.

The figure reflects $2 million in restricted stock units that Akerson received in 2011, but only vested in 2012, according to the GM official, who requested anonymity.

Akerson’s compensation last year also includes $1.7 million in cash, $7.3 million in stock and other incentives.

Several media outlets reported late Monday that GM asked U.S. officials to allow for a pay increase of more than 20 percent for Akerson in 2013.

Compensation of GM executives is governed by a special paymaster from the U.S. government as part of provisions put in place after GM’s U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.

GM issued a statement on Tuesday denying the request for the 2013 pay bump. The U.S. automaker said its compensation request was misinterpreted for political gain before a congressional hearing Tuesday on executive pay at companies that received federal bailouts.

The $11.1 million figure was included in GM’s compensation request, but it referred to Akerson’s 2012 pay package and was not a request for 2013, the GM official said.

The largest U.S. automaker has set a $9 million target for Akerson’s compensation. In 2011, Akerson’s pay came to $7.7 million, including $1.7 million cash and $5.3 million in stock.

GM has repaid about $29 billion of the $50 billion that the U.S. government poured into GM to keep the automaker afloat in 2009. In December, Treasury said it would sell 200 million shares back to GM for $5.5 billion and sell its remaining holdings.

After the $5.5 billion buy back, the U.S. Treasury’s holding in GM was whittled down to 19 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.