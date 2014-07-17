FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM CEO says will not fire general counsel Millikin
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GM CEO says will not fire general counsel Millikin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, July 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co hearing in Washington: * General Motors Co CEO Barra disagrees with Sen. McCaskill’s

questioning why general counsel michael millkin still has his job; barra says

she needs millikin on her team * General Motors Co CEO Barra describes Millikin as man of high

integrity * Delphi Automotive CEO says switch it made for General Motors Co

met the requirements set by the automaker * GM CEO Barra, when asked whether Delphi shared any responsibility for the

defective ignition switch, said GM was responsible * GM CEO Barra says culture change takes place over a long period of time,

company accelerating that change * Delphi CEO says the switch it made for GM was part of a larger part subsystem * GM general counsel Millikin says yes when asked whether any of the 15

employees forced out related to defective switch were given retirement

benefits or salary they had not previously earned * GM general counsel Millikin says company will not waive bankruptcy shield for

those who pursue legal claims outside the Feinberg fund

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
