GM to spend $439 mln to upgrade Corvette plant in Kentucky

May 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it will spend $439 million to build a new paint shop and on upgrades at its Corvette sports car plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The investment is part of GM’s previously announced plan to spend $5.4 billion over the next three years on its U.S. plants to boost production and vehicle quality.

The 450,000 square-foot paint shop will feature technology upgrades such as new tooling and robots, GM said. The paint shop will retain all its 150 hourly workers jobs.

The 1 million square feet plant, which employs a total of 753 hourly workers, also houses a body shop and a center where high-performance engines are hand built, according to GM’s website.

The construction of the new paint shop is expected to finish in about two years, GM said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)