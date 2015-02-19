GM names LyondellBasell lawyer to succeed Millikin as chief counsel

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday named Craig Glidden, chief legal officer at chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries NV, as its general counsel, succeeding Michael Millikin, who is retiring in July.

Glidden, 57, helped steer LyondellBasell out of bankruptcy and through restructuring. Like GM, the chemical, plastics and oil refining company went into bankruptcy in 2009, and emerged in 2010.

Glidden has been LyondellBasell’s top lawyer since 2009, the same year that Millikin, 66, became GM’s chief legal counsel. Milliken has had a 38-year career with GM.

Glidden is a graduate of the law school at Florida State University, where he was editor-in-chief of its law review. He received a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University.

Millikin’s legal department has been criticized over the way it handled matters related to the automaker’s defective ignition switch, which has led to more than 50 deaths.

Glidden’s appointment is effective March 1.

Earlier this month, when GM filed with federal regulators its quarterly earnings report, it noted that Millikin would retire in July and be available for consulting through the end of the year.

Jeffrey A. Kaplan, 46, will succeed Glidden as chief legal officer at LyondellBasell, the company said. He has been deputy general counsel at LyondellBasell since December 2009.