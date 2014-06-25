FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM tells dealers to stop selling Cruze sedans due to airbag issue
June 25, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

GM tells dealers to stop selling Cruze sedans due to airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday said that it has told its North American dealers to stop selling new and used Chevrolet Cruze sedans from model years 2013 and 2014 because of a potential problem with the airbags.

The biggest U.S. automaker has not at this point recalled the cars in consumer hands, and is investigating how many vehicles have a faulty part for the airbags in the sedans, said a GM spokesman.

GM said it does not yet know whether there have been any crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese

