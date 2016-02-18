GM to boost engine production for full-sized vehicles in Tennessee

DETROIT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it is increasing the number of engines it makes for full-sized pickup trucks and utility vehicles to keep up with high North American demand.

GM said it will invest $148 million to convert machinery at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory to make 6.2-liter, eight-cylinder engines.

These vehicles are the foundation of the company’s profit, which set a record last year.

The investment will increase engine production capacity, but GM would not say by how much. It will not affect the number of engines built at the two other GM factories making engines for these large vehicles at Tonawanda, New York, and St. Catharines, Ontario.

GM said the work is being fast-tracked to enable production of the truck engines to begin in this year’s fourth quarter at Spring Hill.

The engines will go into its two leading pickup trucks, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, as well as the GMC Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade utility vehicles.

GM said the new production will not change the number of workers at the Spring Hill plant. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)