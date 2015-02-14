FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Barra, other top GM executives awarded shares as incentive pay
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Barra, other top GM executives awarded shares as incentive pay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Barra’s restricted stock award for 2014 in third paragraph)

DETROIT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co awarded its top executives with shares in the company as part of a long-term incentive plan, according to company filings with U.S. regulators.

The award of the shares disclosed on Friday offered the first glimpse of 2015 compensation for GM’s top executives.

Chief executive Mary Barra was awarded 79,639 restricted shares for 2015 that will vest annually over three years starting in February 2016. That is up from the 69,214 restricted shares she was granted for 2014.

The value of the common shares will depend on the value of GM stock when they are sold. At Friday’s closing price of $37.62 for GM shares, Barra’s total stock award announced Friday would be valued at about $3 million.

Barra’s 2014 salary was $1.6 million. With stock awards, some of which are based on meeting performance targets, she is expected to have total compensation for last year of about $14.4 million. That figure will be given when the company issues its proxy statement, which in the past few years has been in April.

Dan Ammann, president of the company, was awarded 29,865 shares, which would be valued at $1.1 million if cashed in on Friday. Mark Reuss, GM’s product development chief, was awarded 25,385 shares, worth about $955,000 at Friday’s share price.

GM’s current long-term incentive plan for its top executives was established last year. Federal government restrictions on executive compensation were loosened after the U.S. Treasury sold its remaining GM shares in December 2013. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.