GM says will add 1,200 workers at its only plant left in Detroit
October 22, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

GM says will add 1,200 workers at its only plant left in Detroit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it is adding a second shift at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, just as the United Auto Workers union is set to decide whether to enter focused labor talks with GM or Ford Motor Co .

The second shift, to start in early 2016, will add 1,200 workers at the plant, which will then have 2,800 workers, GM said.

The UAW later Thursday is expected to confirm that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles workers overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year contract, which means the union will then look to either GM or Ford to agree to the next labor pact. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

