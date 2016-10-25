FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 11:35 PM / in 10 months

GM, IBM combine OnStar with Watson AI system to connect brands with driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors and IBM on Tuesday said a jointly created platform would combine the artificial intelligence system Watson with the carmaker's OnStar connectivity service in an effort to market new services to drivers.

"OnStar Go," which will debut early next year in more than two million GM vehicles with 4G, is billed as a way to optimize time spent in the car by enhancing in-vehicle experiences, the companies said. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage, editing by G Crosse)

