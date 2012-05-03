FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-GM Q1 profit beats Street on strong U.S. demand
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-GM Q1 profit beats Street on strong U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit on strong demand in North America and a smaller-than-expected loss in its troubled European operations.

Excluding one-time items related to the impairment of goodwill primarily in Europe, the No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a profit of 93 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected GM to earn 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $1 billion, or 60 cents a share, from $3.15 billion, or $1.77 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter was $37.8 billion, up 4.4 percent from $36.2 billion a year ago.

