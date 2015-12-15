FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors India to recall 101,597 Beat diesel cars
December 15, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

General Motors India to recall 101,597 Beat diesel cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Karl Slym, president and managing director of General Motors India sits next to the newly launched Chevrolet Beat in New Delhi January 4, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall 101,597 units of its small car Beat in India to inspect and replace, if needed, the clutch pedal lever, the company’s local unit said in a statement.

The clutch pedal lever in these units is susceptible to cracking on continued usage, General Motors India said in the statement on Tuesday.

The company has issued a recall for diesel-engine powered Beat cars manufactured between December 2010 and July 2014.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair

