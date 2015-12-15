General Motors India to recall 101,597 Beat diesel cars

Karl Slym, president and managing director of General Motors India sits next to the newly launched Chevrolet Beat in New Delhi January 4, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall 101,597 units of its small car Beat in India to inspect and replace, if needed, the clutch pedal lever, the company’s local unit said in a statement.

The clutch pedal lever in these units is susceptible to cracking on continued usage, General Motors India said in the statement on Tuesday.

The company has issued a recall for diesel-engine powered Beat cars manufactured between December 2010 and July 2014.