General Motors India to recall 101,597 Beat diesel cars

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co will recall 101,597 units of its small car Beat in India to inspect and replace, if needed, the clutch pedal lever, the company’s local unit said in a statement.

The clutch pedal lever in these units is susceptible to cracking on continued usage, General Motors India said in the statement on Tuesday.

The company has issued a recall for diesel-engine powered Beat cars manufactured between December 2010 and July 2014. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)