GM has restarted production of Tavera vehicles in India

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has restarted the production of its Tavera sport-utility vehicles in India after receiving regulatory approvals, a company executive said on Saturday.

In July, GM recalled 114,000 Tavera vehicles, citing issues relating to emission standards and other regulatory specifications. It had earlier halted production and sale of the Tavera BS III and Tavera BS IV models.

“GM India has already received BS III 7,8,9 and 10 seaters type approvals and production has also started,” GM India Vice President P. Balendran told Reuters. “BS IV approval is under process and approval is expected anytime now and will start production soon.”