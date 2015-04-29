GM to invest billions of dollars in U.S. plants - source

DETROIT, April 29 (Reuters) - General Motors on Thursday will announce a multibillion-dollar, multiyear investments in several U.S. manufacturing plants in a move to boost production and vehicle quality, a person familiar with the matter said.

GM has scheduled a press conference at its stamping plant in Pontiac, Michigan, to make a “major U.S. manufacturing announcement.” A spokesman declined to provide further details.

The largest U.S. automaker is expected to reveal plans to make capital investments in plants and equipment, including body shops and stamping plants, said the person, who asked not to be identified. The investments are expected to create jobs, but it is not clear how many.